Odisha man appoints district collector as nominee of savings

A man in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district has appointed the district collector as the nominee for his savings, in an act of contributing to the society.
Although Basudev, 66, a lawyer in Jagatsinghpur town, had appointed the collector as the nominee for his fixed deposits in 2016 and 2019, he made the decision public only recently in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A fixed deposit of ₹12 lakh has been kept in my name and another ₹2 lakh in my wife’s name. In 2016, we had decided to donate the amount for the larger cause of society. It prompted me to keep Jagatsinghpur district collector as the nominee of the fixed deposits,” said Mr. Basudev, who had dropped his surname in support of building a casteless society. He said he was susceptible to COVID-19 due to his age.
His two sons, who are also lawyers, have supported the donation.
“I always believe that while some people have access to resources and are immune to any economic upheaval, a vast majority of the population toils hard for its livelihood. People with decent earnings must pay back to the society to maintain a balance,” he said.
Mr. Basudev also decided to sell off his land in order to mobilise resources so that the money could be spent for weaker sections through a trust he founded years ago. In 2017 and 2018, he cut down the expenditure for his sons’ weddings and donated ₹50,000 to armed forces and ₹4 lakh to the trust respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath