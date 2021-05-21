Odisha logs highest ever single day surge

Despite more than two weeks into lockdown, there has not been visible improvement in pandemic situation in the State.

Odisha recorded highest ever single day surge with 12,523 persons testing positive on Friday.

Similarly, 27 persons succumbed to virus – highest in a single day since outbreak of the pandemic in the State.

Odisha has been consistently logging over 10,000 new coronavirus cases on a day for past 10 days.

The State’s test positivity report against breached 20% mark on Monday after remaining below 20% for four days.

The cumulative positive cases in the State has now reached 6,68,422 cases following addition of 12,523 cases. Similarly, the active cases stand at 1,09,438 in the State.

Khordha continued to the worst affected district which recorded jump of 1842 coronavirus cases followed by 1084 cases in Cuttack. Angul with 930 fresh cases and Sundargarh (715) are other affected districts.

Consistent high fresh cases are attributed to increase in tests in rural pockets where situation in stated to be serious.

State’s fatality load increased to 2430 following 27 deaths in the State during past 24 hours. Khordha and Koraput reported four deaths each.