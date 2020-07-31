Odisha lifts lockdown from four districts

The Odisha government on Friday lifted lockdown from four districts and a municipal corporation and announced to go for strict enforcement on social distancing and wearing of masks in public places.

The weekend shutdowns will continue to be in force in Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack and Khordha districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (Sundargarh district) during the month of August except August 1 and 2.

Large social gatherings and public meetings have been completely banned. Not more than 10 persons will be allowed to gather at one place.

“The decision to lift lockdown was taken to give economic activities a push. Administrations will continue to enforce containment measures wherever they feel necessary,” said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

1,499 new cases

The COVID-19 tally in Odisha increased to 31,877 with 1,499 new cases reported on Friday. After recovery of 19,745 patients, active cases stood at 11,918. Similarly, the death toll jumped to 177 following eight new deaths. The death toll in Ganjam, the worst-affected district, reached 94.

“We have relatively lower positivity and mortality rates compared to other States. The discharge of patients is high. During 4.5 months of tackling COVID-19, we have achieved success in lowering positivity rates. It is difficult to say how the pandemic will take shape in days to come,” said Mr. Tripathy.