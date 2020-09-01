Odisha lifts lockdown; cinema halls, places of worship to remain closed till September 30

The state government also allowed inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger buses from September 1

Odisha government Monday lifted lockdown restrictions for September and announced its guidelines for Unlock-4 even as it stuck to its decision to keep the religious places and cinema halls closed to the public till the end of the month.

The places which will remain closed to the public also include swimming pools, entertainment complexes, auditoria, assembly halls and similar places till September 30.

Open air theatres will be allowed to open after September 21.

No authority shall impose any local lockdown at district, sub-division, city or below levels outside the containment zones. However, whenever required in the interest of containment of the disease and prevention of the spread of infection, restrictions on mobility, congregation, operation of shops and establishments, offices and other activities may be imposed in consultation with the central government, Chief Secretary A.K. Tripathy said in an order.

There will be lockdown in containment zones till September 30, 2020, the order said the district collector/ municipal commissioner will demarcate them in accordance with the guidelines.

In the containment zones only essential activities will be allowed. There will be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

There will be intensive contact tracing, house-to- house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required.

Apart from religious places, restrictions will continue on international air travel except as permitted by the ministry of home affairs.

Schools, colleges, universities, other educational/training/coaching institutions, aganwadis will remain closed for the purpose of teaching till end of Puja vacations in the month of October 2020, the order said adding that conduct of examinations, evaluation and other administrative activities are allowed.

Online/distance learning will be encouraged and school and mass education department and higher education department may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work outside containment zones from September 21, 2020 as per the standard operating procedure of the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW), the order said.

Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, industrial training institutes, short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of the central and state governments, it said.

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship and their training providers will also be permitted from September 21, 2020 for which SOP will be issued by MOHFW.

Movement by passenger trains, domestic passenger air travel, movement of persons on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flight and sign-in and sign off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOP issued.

It also made mandatory face coverings or masks in public places and social distancing. Owners of commercial establishment will be liable for any violation which may lead to closure or sealing of the premises, the order said.

Salons, spas, beauty parlours and barber shops will have to ensure all safety precautions, disinfection and sanitization before and after service of each customer.

Gatherings in weddings will not exceed 50, including guests, priests, food and other service providers. The function will be arranged with the prior permission of the local police station.

Gatherings at funerals and last rites will not exceed 20 persons, according to the order.