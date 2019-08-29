Odisha launches pilot project for agri development in Nabarangpur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a multidimensional pilot project aimed at development of agriculture and increase in the income of farmers and poor people in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district.

Multidimensional project

As many as 15 different departments of the State government and 12 research and development organisations of the Central government, working under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research and Department of Biotechnology, will extend support for implementation of the project.

A sum of ₹5.21 crore will be spent on the implementation of the project in the current financial year. Nabarangpur happens to be one of the most backward districts in the country.

Among other things, construction of water harvesting structures, cultivation of high-yielding variety of fruits and vegetables, establishment of commercial nurseries, lemon grass farming, cultivation of sweet potato and turmeric, incense stick manufacturing, and fish farming will be undertaken under the project.

Skill enhancement

Farmers will be provided necessary support to use new methods of agriculture to enhance their skills under the ambitious project. Initiatives will also be taken for improvement of healthcare and nutrition under the scheme.

While launching the project through videoconferencing from Lok Seva Bhavan here, Mr. Patnaik said the State government has been giving emphasis to development of farmers and agriculture. The motto of the government is to make agriculture profitable, he said.