Odisha is destined to become a trillion-dollar economy, says Naveen Patnaik

December 01, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha is destined to become a trillion-dollar economy in the near future while it will emerge as the gateway to East and South East Asia, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on December 1.

He was speaking at the third edition of Make in Odisha (MIO) conclaves. The State government said it had 145 proposals which entail investment of around ₹7.26 lakh crore and more than 3.2 lakh people were likely to get employment if investments were materialised.

More than 50 top industrialists, including Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, L. N. Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Arcelor Mittal, and Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, took part in the MIO.

“Odisha is fast emerging as a major investment destination in the country. We are a progressive State with clear focus on transformation in all sectors. Stable governance is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and progress. We have an unprecedented mandate from the electorate due to our continued performance over the last two decades,” said Mr. Patnaik, addressing the conclave.

Global hub

Stating that Odisha was a major force in the field of mining and mineral-based industries, he said the State had attracted major investments in steel and aluminium projects and would emerge as the global hub in these sectors by the turn of this decade.

“We are making huge capital investment in improving our transport infrastructure — expressways, railways, airports, sea ports. We are a pioneer in electricity reforms and have successfully created the framework and investment towards providing quality and affordable energy,” he said.

“Besides, we offer better than the best. Our new Industrial Policy provides the support and incentives which are beyond the best in the country. We are launching new policies in the sectors of tourism, renewable energy, apparel and textile, food processing, and exports,” Mr. Patnaik elaborated.

Representatives from Japan, Germany, Norway, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Singapore and Thailand were also part of the congregation of business leaders. A total of five memorandum of understandings and seven letters of intent were signed during the conclave.