Odisha House nod for Legislative Council

A resolution seeking creation of a Legislative Council in Odisha was passed in the State Assembly on Thursday.

The resolution moved by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha was passed with as many as 104 of the total 147 legislators casting their votes in its favour. The ruling Biju Janata Dal has 117 members in the House.

The legislators of opposition Congress and BJP staged a walkout before the resolution was put to vote.

While Congress had opposed the idea of creation of the Council, the BJP had alleged that the government was moving ahead with the proposal to accommodate the sitting BJD legislators who will not be given tickets to contest the 2019 elections.

The resolution will be sent to the Centre for approval of Parliament to facilitate creation of the Legislative Council.

Wider consultations

After the passing of the resolution, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the creation of the Council will be of great help as wider consultations are required to accelerate the growth momentum that the State has picked up.

A proposal for creation of the Legislative Council in Odisha was passed by the State Cabinet on August 24.

The proposed Council will have 49 members, which is one-third of the total members of the State Assembly.

The Odisha government had set up a committee in 2015 to study the Legislative Councils in other States and recommend for establishment of one in the State.