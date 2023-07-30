Odisha hopes for a revival of Kharif crop following a poor start

July 30, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government hopes to revive the Kharif crop in a fortnight after the total crop coverage area under different crops was estimated at 17.52 lakh hectares, about dismal 28.35% of the total cultivated area by the second half of July.

The proceedings of the Crop Weather Watch Group (CWWG) Committee meeting says the total crop coverage area under different crops was 17.52 lakh hectares which is about 28.35% of the total cultivated area on July 21.

“The area covered under broadcasting of paddy is around 6.55 lakh hectares and the area covered under nursery is 1.65 hectares. Sowing of non-paddy crops like pulses, oilseeds, maize, cotton, and ragi is under progress and due to widespread rain, the crop coverage will improve,” it says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cumulative rainfall from July 17 to July 23 was 116.2 mm whereas the all Odisha cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 23 was 407.9 mm with a departure of -13%. Under the impact of low-pressure areas in the last week of July, the rainfall deficit has been compensated in some areas.

“The rainfall over the last few weeks in July has been good and thus, agricultural operations are in full swing. Because of the late onset of monsoon, the crop coverage is a bit less than normal,” said Arabinda Kumar Padhee, State’s Agriculture Secretary.

Mr. Padhee said the supply of inputs like seeds, fertilizers and agriculture credit had been very nicely planned and executed this year leading to no clamour in the field. He exuded confidence that balance crop coverage would increase and there was no report of panic situation from anywhere.

Agriculture experts, however, expressed concerns saying that the rainfall had been highly erratic. While southern Odisha districts were receiving heavy rainfall leading to flood situation, the coastal region had largely remained dry, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT