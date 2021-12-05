Odisha historians to study legal records

Digitisation of case records, legal documents is ongoing

The Orissa High Court is considering roping in historians to study centuries-old legal records and carry out research on the evolution of the State judiciary.

Even as the digitisation of case records and other legal documents is going on at a very fast pace and massive scale, some records are stated to be beyond the scope of digtisation.

“There are records which are in such fragile condition that those cannot undergo the process of scanning. Such records are permanently preserved in a separate room called the Fragile Record Room,” said the State Law Department here on Saturday. “Records ageing more than two centuries are preserved there and there is a proposal for consulting historians and facilitating them to study such records and research on the evolution of the State Judiciary,” it said.

The work of scanning and digitisation of the legacy records is going on at court's Record Room Digitisation Centre (RRDC) through National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI).

The Orissa High Court was established in 1948. Legacy records (disposed of records) were stored and preserved securely and that accessibility to such records remained convenient and less time consuming for posterity.