ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha hikes monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers to ₹10,000

February 29, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The new salaries will be effective from October 2023, an official said

PTI

Members of the All Odisha Anganwadi health workers (villager level education and health related workers) staged protest in Bhubaneswar on Sept 22, 2023. File | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

In a major decision ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a hike in remuneration of Anganwadi workers and their assistants, an official statement said.

The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers has been increased from ₹7,500 to ₹10,000, while that of Mini Anganwadi workers has been hiked to ₹7,250 from ₹5,375, the statement issued by the CMO said.

Similarly, Anganwadi assistant's wages have been hiked from ₹3,750 to ₹5,000 per month, it said.

The new salaries will be effective from October 2023, an official said, adding the state government will spend an additional ₹350 crore annually for the hike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision will benefit 1.48 lakh Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants across the state.

Mini Anganwadi workers manage smaller Anganwadi centres in hamlets with less population.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US