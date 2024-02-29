GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha hikes monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers to ₹10,000

The new salaries will be effective from October 2023, an official said

February 29, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Members of the All Odisha Anganwadi health workers (villager level education and health related workers) staged protest in Bhubaneswar on Sept 22, 2023. File

Members of the All Odisha Anganwadi health workers (villager level education and health related workers) staged protest in Bhubaneswar on Sept 22, 2023. File | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

In a major decision ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a hike in remuneration of Anganwadi workers and their assistants, an official statement said.

The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers has been increased from ₹7,500 to ₹10,000, while that of Mini Anganwadi workers has been hiked to ₹7,250 from ₹5,375, the statement issued by the CMO said.

Similarly, Anganwadi assistant's wages have been hiked from ₹3,750 to ₹5,000 per month, it said.

The new salaries will be effective from October 2023, an official said, adding the state government will spend an additional ₹350 crore annually for the hike.

The decision will benefit 1.48 lakh Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants across the state.

Mini Anganwadi workers manage smaller Anganwadi centres in hamlets with less population.

