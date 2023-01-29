ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das dies of bullet injuries

January 29, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Mr. Das was shot in the chest by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police while he was going to attend a public function

Satyasundar Barik

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das is rushed to hospital after he was shot at in Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme. | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das died of bullet injuries on January 29, Apollo Hospital officials said. Earlier in the day, Mr. Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” a statement issued by the hospital said.

Mr. Das was shot in the chest by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police while the former was going to attend a public function at western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar on January 29.

The ASI, identified as Gopal Das, who was deployed for protection the Minister allegedly fired four to five rounds of bullet from his service revolver from close range. The assailant has been detained. The Inspector in-charge of local police station and another person have also sustained injuries in the firing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch:

The Minister was coming out of his car at Gandhi Chhak when the police personnel opened fire at him, and Mr. Das immediately fell to the ground. His associate and supporters rushed him to Jharsuguda District Headquarter Hospital. As his health condition remained critical, he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Jharsuguda Sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi said that the ASI Das had fired at the Minister and two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrives at Apolo Hospital where the injured Minister is being treated, in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

The accused police personnel is being interrogated. Senior police personnel said the assailant did not run away from the spot after firing at the Minister. Some personal vendetta has been suspected behind the attack.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack on Health minister Mr Das . “‘I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on Mr. Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery,” said Mr. Patnaik .“ He ordered a crime branch probe into the incident. Senior officers of Crime Branch have been asked to go to the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US