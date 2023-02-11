Odisha HC grants bail to 29 Sambalpur advocates held for vandalism

February 11, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - CUTTACK

The Odisha High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to all 29 advocates of the Sambalpur Bar who were arrested in December last year for their involvement in vandalism and attacking district-level judges. The arrested advocates along with several members of the Bar were picketing in front of the district court demanding a Bench of the Odisha High Court in western Odisha. The lawyers were expressing collective anger at the disappointment of, what they called, legitimate local aspiration being not redressed.

Earlier, the Bar Council of India had cancelled their licence to practice. Hearing the petition of one Sureswara Mishra and another, Justice V. Narsingh had reserved the verdict on February 9. Delivering the verdict, the judge set four conditions before releasing them on bail. The freed advocates should not hold any public meeting relating to the case and should not post any opinion, views or remarks in print media and electronic media, including the social media on the case. The advocates should not glorify their release.