ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha has potential to be the growth engine of India’s economy: President Murmu

April 01, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - New Delhi

Odisha was carved with the splitting of Bihar and Orissa provinces

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on April 1 greeted people on Odisha Day and said the State has the potential to be the growth engine of the country's economy.

Odisha Day or ' Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate State on this day in 1936. The State was carved with the splitting of Bihar and Orissa provinces. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

"My greetings to fellow citizens, especially to the people of the State, on Odisha Day. With abundant natural resources, skilled and industrious people, Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of our economy. My best wishes for a bright future of the people of Odisha," the President tweeted in English and in Odia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US