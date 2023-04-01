HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha has potential to be the growth engine of India’s economy: President Murmu

Odisha was carved with the splitting of Bihar and Orissa provinces

April 01, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu. File

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on April 1 greeted people on Odisha Day and said the State has the potential to be the growth engine of the country's economy.

Odisha Day or ' Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate State on this day in 1936. The State was carved with the splitting of Bihar and Orissa provinces. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

"My greetings to fellow citizens, especially to the people of the State, on Odisha Day. With abundant natural resources, skilled and industrious people, Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of our economy. My best wishes for a bright future of the people of Odisha," the President tweeted in English and in Odia.

Related Topics

Orissa / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.