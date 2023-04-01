Odisha has potential to be the growth engine of India’s economy: President Murmu

April 01, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on April 1 greeted people on Odisha Day and said the State has the potential to be the growth engine of the country's economy.

Odisha Day or ' Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate State on this day in 1936. The State was carved with the splitting of Bihar and Orissa provinces. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

"My greetings to fellow citizens, especially to the people of the State, on Odisha Day. With abundant natural resources, skilled and industrious people, Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of our economy. My best wishes for a bright future of the people of Odisha," the President tweeted in English and in Odia.