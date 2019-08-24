Odisha has checked Maoist activities

Odisha has achieved remarkable success in controlling Maoist activities. The Left Wing Extremism-affected districts have been reduced to five from 15 in the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will highlight this at a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the Maoist-affected States in New Delhi on August 26. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the status of security and development in these States.

The decline in Maoist activities and the need for expeditious implementation of developmental programmes in the areas affected by LWE in Odisha was discussed at a meeting in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, who chaired the meeting, said that the government will now give emphasis to development of road connectivity, telecommunication and extension of banking services in these areas.

He said developmental activities had been expedited in the Malkangiri district after construction of the Gurupriya Bridge.