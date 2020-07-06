Odisha GST collection falls due to slowdown

BHUBANESWAR

06 July 2020

It registers negative growth of 32.79%

Odisha has registered a negative growth of 32.79% in collection of Goods and Service Tax during the first quarter of current fiscal as the total collection could be around ₹1,560.20 crore against ₹2,321.39 crore collected in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“The GST collection of June 2020 is ₹759.17 crore against the collection of ₹804.49 crore during the corresponding period of last year which dropped by ₹45 crore (-5.6%),” said S. K. Lohani, Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST.

Mr. Lohani said the unprecedented slowdown of the State economy due to COVID-19 and consequential lockdown of non-essential business activities from last week of March to third week of May impacted the revenue collection.

However, due to a number of relaxations granted by GST Council along with regular persuasion and facilitation by the field officers and gradual unlocking, the situation in the month of June resulted in marked improvement, he said.