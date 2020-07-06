Odisha GST collection falls due to slowdown

Odisha has registered a negative growth of 32.79% in collection of Goods and Service Tax during the first quarter of current fiscal as the total collection could be around ₹1,560.20 crore against ₹2,321.39 crore collected in the corresponding period of the previous year.
“The GST collection of June 2020 is ₹759.17 crore against the collection of ₹804.49 crore during the corresponding period of last year which dropped by ₹45 crore (-5.6%),” said S. K. Lohani, Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST.
Mr. Lohani said the unprecedented slowdown of the State economy due to COVID-19 and consequential lockdown of non-essential business activities from last week of March to third week of May impacted the revenue collection.
However, due to a number of relaxations granted by GST Council along with regular persuasion and facilitation by the field officers and gradual unlocking, the situation in the month of June resulted in marked improvement, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath