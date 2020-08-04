Other StatesBHUBANESWAR 04 August 2020 23:56 IST
Comments
Odisha govt.to promote cage fishing
Updated: 04 August 2020 23:56 IST
With demand and consumption of freshwater fish rising in the State, the Odisha government has decided to start cage fishing in a big way.
The government has come out with a new policy to promote cage culture in medium and large reservoirs. In cage fishing, cages are set up inside a water body and fish are stocked, fed and harvested at appropriate time.
It has invited expression of interest for availing of long-term lease of the cage culture subzones in Hirakud reservoir.
The government has allowed farming of 18 indigenous species for aquaculture by entrepreneurs or companies in the cages.
More In Other States
Read more...