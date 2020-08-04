Other States

Odisha govt.to promote cage fishing

With demand and consumption of freshwater fish rising in the State, the Odisha government has decided to start cage fishing in a big way.

The government has come out with a new policy to promote cage culture in medium and large reservoirs. In cage fishing, cages are set up inside a water body and fish are stocked, fed and harvested at appropriate time.

It has invited expression of interest for availing of long-term lease of the cage culture subzones in Hirakud reservoir.

The government has allowed farming of 18 indigenous species for aquaculture by entrepreneurs or companies in the cages.

