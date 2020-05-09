Odisha govt.defends moveto bring backmigrants

The Odisha government on Saturday sought to dismiss criticism on its decision to bring back migrant workers as the State’s tally of COVID-19 cases doubled since their return.

The State reported 24 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the to 294. Highest 89 cases were reported from Ganjam district. Since April 29, when the first bus-load of migrants arrived in Ganjam from Surat, the State’s total number of positive cases doubled from 143 to 294.

“The pandemic in Odisha should be seen in four phases. First, infected persons from abroad arrived before lockdown. Their number was 7. Subsequently, 41 people linked with the Delhi event tested positive. Then, more than 100 people who returned from West Bengal were found to be infected. In the fourth phase, people from other States are returning in large number,” said Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19.

“Many question if the decision was correct. Every citizen has a legal right to return to their home for which the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed inter-State movement from May 1,” he added.