Other States

Odisha govt.defends moveto bring backmigrants

Every citizen has a legal right to return to their home, says State’s Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19

The Odisha government on Saturday sought to dismiss criticism on its decision to bring back migrant workers as the State’s tally of COVID-19 cases doubled since their return.

The State reported 24 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the to 294. Highest 89 cases were reported from Ganjam district. Since April 29, when the first bus-load of migrants arrived in Ganjam from Surat, the State’s total number of positive cases doubled from 143 to 294.

“The pandemic in Odisha should be seen in four phases. First, infected persons from abroad arrived before lockdown. Their number was 7. Subsequently, 41 people linked with the Delhi event tested positive. Then, more than 100 people who returned from West Bengal were found to be infected. In the fourth phase, people from other States are returning in large number,” said Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19.

“Many question if the decision was correct. Every citizen has a legal right to return to their home for which the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed inter-State movement from May 1,” he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:42:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-govtdefends-moveto-bring-backmigrants/article31547183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY