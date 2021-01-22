Odisha govt to undertake beautification work of Konark Sun temple

The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it would soon undertake beautification work at the centuries-old Sun Temple at Konark in Puri, for which a draft plan has already been prepared.
The draft, which has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a high level meeting here, might undergo changes, as the government has posted it on the state government's website seeking public opinion, an official said.
Mr. Patnaik has directed the district administration to ensure that the UNESCO heritage site is surrounded by world-class infrastructure, he said.
"Under the proposed project, the 3.5 km-long corridor around the 13th century Sun Temple at Konark will be turned into a six-lane road. All roads in the state leading to the temple will be developed, while dedicates points with transport facilities will be set up between Bhubaneswar and Konark for the convenience of visitors," the official said.
Local vendors would also be rehabilitated as part of the project, he said.
A state-of-the-art plaza will be constructed at the entrance of the temple complex to welcome tourists, while plans are also afoot to construct a multi-modal hub for car parking, the official stated.
"Apart from that, the Konark open air theatre would be renovated, and a special stretch would be built for pedestrians," he added.
