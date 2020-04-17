Odisha govt. to go for large-scale testing in Bhubaneswar

The Odisha government on Friday announced to undertake large-scale testing of samples in Bhubaneswar city which has emerged as a hotspot with 46 persons testing positive for COVID-19 so far.

Addressing the media through videoconferencing, State Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that 5,000 more samples will be collected and tested in the capital city over the next seven days starting from Friday.

‘No case in last 2 days’

Mr. Tripathy said of the total of 7,577 samples tested in the State till Thursday midnight, as many as 1,958 samples or 38% of the total belonged to Bhubaneswar. No positive case was detected during the past two days in the State where six laboratories were testing samples to detect COVID-19 at present, he added.

While static camps will be set up at some locations, mobile camps will also visit vulnerable areas to collect samples for testing, said Mr. Tripathy, while adding that the special drive was aimed at making Bhubaneswar safe.

A total of 60 persons were found positive in the State so far. While 38 patients were under treatment, 21 persons were discharged after recovery and one had died earlier.

Requesting people to come forward for giving samples, Mr. Tripathy said that anyone showing reluctance will be taken to task.

Anyone who is found positive will avail free treatment at the COVID-19 hospitals and make his family safe, he said.

Mr. Tripathy said that priority for testing during the special drive will be given to those with travel history and severe acute respiratory infection; healthcare and sanitary workers; senior citizens with co-morbid conditions; and slum dwellers who were unable to maintain social distancing strictly. Many samples will also be collected on random basis, he said.

Combat plan

Bhubaneswar has already been divided into three zones with two IAS officers each working as COVID-19 observers with overall charge of containment and prevention of the disease in the city, said Mr. Tripathy.

Stating that wearing of masks was already made compulsory, he informed that the Department of Health & Family Welfare has also made spitting an offence by issuing a notification on Thursday.