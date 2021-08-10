Other States

Odisha govt. to build 89 stadiums

The Odisha government stepped up efforts to strengthen the sports infrastructure in the State by deciding to build 89 indoor stadiums, which can be used as hospitals during health emergencies and shelters during natural disasters.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the proposal at an estimated cost of ₹693.35 crore.

The indoor stadiums would be constructed at places where modern sports infrastructure is not available. All these stadiums, to be christened as Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, will come up within next 18 months.


