Odisha govt. seeks clarification on Governor’s chopper use

The Odisha government’s General Administration Department has raised questions over the air travel of Governor Ganeshi Lal from Bhubaneswar to Sirsa, his hometown in Haryana, via New Delhi last month.

The Deputy Secretary in the GAD, while seeking signatures from the special secretary to the Governor on the user’s certificate for the use of jet aircraft and chopper, sought to know the reasons for hiring a helicopter for use of the Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight.

“It may kindly be intimated the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of Hon’ble Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight, and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose or not,” Indira Behera, deputy secretary, GAD, wrote on Wednesday.

Bills attached

According to the GAD letter, the invoice of Messrs Pinnacle Air Private Limited towards use of the twin engine aircraft from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on June 10 and back from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on June 13 amounted to ₹41.18 lakh, and the invoice towards use of helicopter from New Delhi to Sirsa on June 10 amounted to ₹5 lakh.

The GAD has attached the two bills raised by the private airline to the letter and requested the Raj Bhavan that the same be returned after signing the user's certificate for further necessary action.

When contacted, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said, “We will submit the user’s certificate as required by the state government.”

Mr. Ganeshi Lal, a former president of Haryana BJP who was a State Minister in the past, was appointed as Odisha Governor in May this year.

(With PTI inputs)