Odisha govt. revises primary schoolteachers’ pay

March 10, 2024 - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government on March 9 revised the pay structure of primary school teachers across the State. The move will benefit over one lakh teachers and other officers.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to raise their pay structure by one level. “In consideration of the various demands of the elementary teachers, headmasters and officers working in the elementary cadre, the government is pleased to modify their pay structure,” says a statement on the Cabinet decision.

“Due to such modification, 1,04,350 teachers, headmasters and officers will be benefitted for which government will spend an additional amount of ₹587 crore annually,” it said.

This decision carries substantial importance ahead of elections, particularly considering the significant number of primary teachers actively involved in public interactions. Primary schoolteachers have been persistently campaigning for salary revisions, staging various protests to draw the government’s attention.

Following the changes in pay structure, teachers and non-teaching staff will also be eligible for assistance at the time of retirement.

Incentive for Mission Shakti staff

On Saturday, Mr. Patnaik also announced an increase in the incentive for community support staff of Mission Shakti [for self-help groups]. As many as 59,509 community support staff will benefit from the announcement. The Odisha CM, in a statement, said the decision had been taken in recognition of their contribution to women empowerment in the State.

In another Cabinet decision, the Odisha government approved ₹562 crore for the establishment of Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre at Birasal airstrip in Dhenkanal district. The campus will have simulator facilities and provision for training pilots, cabin crew and other staff.

