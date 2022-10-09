‘Odisha govt. not restoring unused land to land oustees, but building stadium on it’, say tribal activists

Angry land losers urge State govt not to showcase tribal traditions during Hockey World Cup 2023

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik sits on the inaugurating ceremony of foundation stone laying of the World’s biggest hockey stadium at Rourkela. File photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Land oustees, mostly tribals, in and around Rourkela in Odisha’s Sundargarh district have rued that the State government went ahead with construction of India’s largest hockey stadium on the land which was promised to be restored to them.

Angry oustees urged the State government not to showcase tribal tradition and culture during Hockey World Cup 2023 slated to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Odisha government had acquired around 20,983.99 acres in 33 villages to help Rourkela Steel Plant (erstwhile Hindustan Steel Limited) construct an integrated steel plant and township and other ancillaries at Rourkela and for Mandira Dam Project from 1955 -1976. In addition to that, 11,144.445 acres government land was given to RSP by State Government.

According to an answer given in Lok Sabha, the company had the paid ₹1,32,48,217 towards compensation for land acquired. The RSP had also purchased 24.23 acres of land at ₹16,079. Displaced families were rehabilitated in Jhirpani and Jalda resettlement colonies. Land oustees alleged that not all could be rehabilitated.

About 4,000 acres of land was acquired for Marshalling Yard at Bondamunda for Indian Railways. The RSP has returned about 6,000 acres of land to the State government. For decades, land oustees have been demanding restoration of unused land with the original tenants.

“Since 2006, the State government has been promising to return unused land to original tenants. It was also agreed that land losers should have the first priority on the unused land. The government is yet to keep its promise,” said Deme Oram, President of Anchalik Surakshya Committee.

Subsequently, Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) Minister assured to return unused land to the original recorded tenant and legal heir by amending in the existing Act.

In 2018, the R&DM department issued circular announcing to provide five acres of unirrigated land or two acres of irrigated land to each displaced family in scheduled areas, said Mr. Oram.

With unused land not being handed over to tribal land oustees, they moved National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) which issued strict instruction to State government to safeguard interest of the tribal displaced families. The annual report of NCST containing instruction was tabled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,

“Odisha government should not only consider returning of 5000 acres of the surrendered land by RSP to the originals recorded tenants but also for returning un-acquired land and reclaimed lands needs to be allotted to originals farmers or their legal representatives,” NCST mentioned in its recommendation. The Commission had directed State government to stop construction work on the land meant for return to original tenants.

“Instead of returning the unused land to land losers, the State government had set up Biju Patnaik University of Technology on the land and subsequently, transferred a portion for hockey stadium. The government kept on diverting unused land for other purposes while we are continuously ignored,” charged Mr. Oram.

The new hockey stadium named Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is nearing completion. The spectator capacity of the stadium is 20,000 making it largest hockey stadium in the country. It is likely to be thrown open for matches during Hockey World Cup 2023.

Land oustees under the banner of Rourkela Local Displaced Association accused the State government of crushing their hopes on restoration of land. (EOM)