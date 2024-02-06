Odisha govt initiates land settlement for Salia Sahi, State’s largest urban slum, under FRA, 2006

February 06, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

: The Odisha Government has initiated processing of settlement of land in favour of residents of Salia Sahi, State’s largest urban slum, in Bhubaneswar under Forest Right Act, 2006.

The decision, which is said to have far-reaching implications, is likely to benefit hundreds of people living in Salia Sahi, situated in the heart of Capital City of Bhubaneswar.

The ST, SC Development Department has requested the District Collector of Khordha to initiate processing of claims in Salia Sahi in the Bhubaneswar Municipality jurisdiction. Although the Odisha has been a leading State as far as settling rights under FRA 2006, this could be the first settlement inside an urban area.

The department made a move after Adibasi Gramya Unnayan Committee (AGUC) of Salia Sahi submitted a memorandum seeking their right settlement under FRA-2006.

Preserving the traditional deity

The AGUC said about 800 houses existed in Adibasi Colony of Salia Sahi, whose land is categorised as forest in revenue record. “There is Jahira (traditional deity of Santal community), a place of worship and sacred groove having more than 100 matured trees and same has been worshiped by Santal community. The community has right to preserve and protect the deity,” the memorandum says.

It further says, “people have been staying for more than 50 years on the same land and settlement of individual forest rights is still to be initiated while there is proposal for Stage II clearance in connection with the land is pending. This is violating FRA 2006.”

Manohar Chauhan, an expert on FRA 2006 implementation, said, “it is a welcome step. If the land is classified as forest and people have been demanding for settlement, government should immediately examine implementation of the historic Act.”

A major chunk of Bhubaneswar’s land is classified as forest. Although the State government has allotted land to offices and institutions decades ago, the user agencies recently made payment for diversion of forestland for non-forest use.