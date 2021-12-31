Odisha govt. hikes DA by 3%, to benefit 7.5 lakh employees, pensioners

Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Friday increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by 3%.

The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

The government also decided to pay 30% of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission. Earlier, they received 50% of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017.

Following the hike, the government employees will now get 31% DA. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2021.