Other States

Odisha govt. hikes DA by 3%, to benefit 7.5 lakh employees, pensioners

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik announced an increase in DA of State government employees and pensioners. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout
PTI Bhubaneswar 31 December 2021 20:46 IST
Updated: 31 December 2021 20:46 IST

It also decided to pay 30% of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Friday increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by 3%.

The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

The government also decided to pay 30% of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission. Earlier, they received 50% of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017.

Advertising
Advertising

It will benefit 6 lakh government employees in the State.

Following the hike, the government employees will now get 31% DA. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2021.

Comments
More In Other States
Orissa
Read more...