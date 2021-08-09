Odisha govt. go-ahead for coastal highway

It will not intersect any ecologically sensitive area, says senior NHAI official

The Naveen Patnaik Government has given its consent to the ambitious ₹8000-crore coastal highway project that would connect Odisha’s Tangi with West Bengal’s Digha, six years after mooting of the proposal.

If everything goes as planned, the first tender for laying a portion of road could be invited by March next.

“The State government has given consent for the coastal highway after much deliberation. We will go for different regulatory approvals required for the project as the proposed road will pass in the vicinity of various forests and Bay of Bengal and over rivers,” said Ram Prasad Panda, Chief General Manager of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Bhubaneswar.

Brushing aside environment concerns being raised over the project, Mr. Panda said the proposed highway would not intersect any ecologically sensitive areas.

“Due care has been taken to evade the forest and sanctuary areas in the plan. The coastal highway will prove a key infrastructure milestone for transportation of port-related goods, boosting tourism and handling disaster crisis in the future,” said the head of NHAI’s Bhubaneswar office.

Major traffic on National Highway-16 is likely to shift to the new coastal highway upon its completion.

Ecologically sensitive Chilika, Balukhanda Konark Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarakanika Sanctuary Area and some of the important Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites were initially coming in way of the 382-km-long coastal highway.

The project was modified following reservations by environmentalists over a long bridge proposed over the Chilika Lake.

The crucial road project would originate from Tangi in Khordha district instead of Gopalpur in Ganjam district. As per road design, all major towns would be by-passed, said Mr. Panda.

Except a stretch of road outside Puri town, all roads would be laid anew. “The project would require close to 2,000 hectares of land while 15-20% of the project cost would be spent towards acquisition of land,” he pointed out.

Many bridges

The coastal highway would cross 11 rivers and a number of water channels in six coastal districts for which the project would have large number of bridges and culverts than that of other road projects. From engineering point of view, special treatment of slushy areas would be required to take up the road project.