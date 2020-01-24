Odisha govt. dissolves managing committees of all aided colleges

In a bid to keep colleges free from political interference, the Odisha government has dissolved managing committees of all non-government aided degree colleges.

The Additional District Magistrates of concerned districts would now act as president of governing bodies or managing committees.

Issuing a notification, the Higher Education Department, however, said managing committees of autonomous colleges and colleges established by minority communities would not be dissolved.

“Government after careful consideration have been pleased to dissolve governing bodies and managing committees of all non-government aided colleges of Odisha coming under the purview of Higher Education Department with immediate effect except the autonomous colleges and colleges established by minority communities,” says the Edication Department notification.

ADMs in charge

“Where the college is situated at district headquarters, the Additional District Magistrate of the concerned district will act as president of the governing body and managing committee till further order. In case of any district having more than one ADM, Collector will nominate one ADM to head the committees,” it adds.