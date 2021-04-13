Odisha govt. clears plan for cancer hospital

Bhubaneswar

It will be operational by January 2024

The Odisha government on Monday gave its consent for the establishment of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital at Bhubaneswar.

The proposed hospital — Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Institute — would be provided 20 acres free of premium in Infocity-II, Bhubaneswar, for establishment of the hospital.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal.

The Bengaluru-based Sri Shankara Cancer Care Foundation, a charitable institute with philanthropic practice, volunteered to establish the hospital. Subroto Bagchi, co-founder of Mindtree and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, and his wife Susmita Bagchi have pledged ₹ 210 crore for the cancer hospital.

According to the proposal, the cancer hospital will be equipped with 250 beds initially which will be operational by January 2024. Later, it would be made 500-bedded hospital. With advanced cutting-edge cancer care, the hospital proposed to earmark 25% beds for free treatment and another 25% beds for patients supported under different government health schemes.

Help for poor patients

Remaining 50% patients will pay for the services and the revenue generated will be utilised for expansion and supporting the poor patients.

“It will be an oncology centre of excellence with academic and research facilities with major categories of services such as surgical, medical and radiation oncology, imaging nuclear medicine, paediatric and haemato-oncology and centre for lung disease,” the government said.

Besides, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar. This will be first of its kind in Odisha.

Bengaluru-based Karunashraya Hospice Trusts partnered with the Bagchi couple who had pledged ₹130 crore for the centre.

Apart from hospital-based palliative care, the centre would provide the same at homes too. The new centre would train local doctors, health care providers and care-givers on palliative care.