Odisha govt. alerts Collectors on heavy rain forecast

BHUBANESWAR

20 October 2020 05:32 IST

Yellow warning issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts

The Odisha government on Monday warned all district Collectors to stay alert about heavy rain forecast for next three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over east-central Bay of Bengal.

Five southern districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati — are likely to receive heavy rain from Tuesday as yellow warning has been issued for these districts.

On Wednesday, apart from these southern districts, three coastal districts — Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara — will be affected by the atmospheric system.

The India Meteorological Department issued orange warning for Puri and Ganjam districts for Thursday and disaster management agencies are worried about heavy downpour.

The intensity of rainfall would gradually slowdown in the next two days on October 23 and 24, but entire coastal districts are likely to bear the brunt of heavy precipitation. The IMD has kept the yellow warning for October 23 and 24.

“Districts under orange and yellow warning should remain in readiness to meet any eventuality. Continuous vigil of low lying areas and dewatering wherever required, including urban areas, may be taken up,” said Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena.

Control room

Meanwhile, the Water Resource department has emptied some of reservoirs in southern Odisha to 65-70% level in order to accommodate additional rainwater flowing into these reservoirs. A control room is operating to gauge impact of atmospheric system on hourly basis.

Both Ganjam and Gajapati district administrations have asked people staying on hilltops to come down to safer places. In 2018, Cyclone Titli had caused extensive damage as people, mostly tribals, were caught unaware about heavy rain. Many people had lost lives due to landslips.