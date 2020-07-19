Odisha government to scale up plasma therapy

The Odisha government is likely to scale up plasma therapy in the State after tasting initial success.
Stating that plasma therapy brought a great relief to serious COVID-19 patients in the State, the Chief Minister’s Office said out of six critical patients who were under plasma therapy, four were responding very well and they were not in need of oxygen support, and would soon be discharged.
Condition of other two patients was stable and they were expected to be out of danger zone soon, said CMO in a statement on Sunday.
Total 8 units of plasma were collected from four donors. Six plasma units had already been used.
Last week, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated a plasma facility at SCB Medical College Hospital at Cuttack which acts as the nodal agency.
According to government, plasma therapy was taken up in SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack. KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar was ready to start the therapy.
Personnel of Odisha Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force, who had tested positive for coronavirus following their deployment in cyclone-hit West Bengal, have come forward to donate plasma after their recovery.
Ten men of Odisha Fire Service would donate plasma at SCB Medical College Hospital in first phase. Similarly, 37 personnel of third battalion NDRF have volunteered to donate plasma. Around 300 Odish Fire Service and NDRF personnel, who were infected by COVID-19, have recovered from the disease.
