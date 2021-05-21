Other States

Odisha government to float global tender for vaccines

The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved the global tender document for expeditious procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

The State Cabinet under chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave its nod to amendments and terms and condition for vaccine procurement following discussions with vaccine manufactures during a pre-bidding meeting on May 19.

As per the government’s new vaccination policy initiative, the population within the age group of 18-44 years would be provided with free vaccines at the cost of the State exchequer.

Subsequently, it was decided to procure the vaccines from the open market through global tender.

