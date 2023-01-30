ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Government to accord State honour to deceased Naba Kisore Das

January 30, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - New Delhi

Offering her deepest condolences, President Droupadi Murmu said she was “shocked and disturbed” by the death of the Odisha Health Minister

PTI

The Odisha Government said State honour would be accorded to Naba Kisore Das, the health and family welfare minister who died in hospital hours after being shot by a policeman.

A government release said on Sunday evening there will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the State.

“It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, State honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the State capital and on the day of funeral at the place where it takes place,” the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PM, President offer condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 expressed his grief at the death of Odisha Government Minister Naba Kisore Das.

"Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kisore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," Mr. Modi said.

Offering her deepest condolences, President Droupadi Murmu said she was “shocked and disturbed” by the death of the Odisha Health Minister.

“Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kisore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,” Ms. Murmu tweeted.

The Minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from mental disorder.

A team of doctors at Apollo Hospital operated on the Minister after he was airlifted from Jharsugada to Bhubaneshwar, but he eventually succumbed to injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa / death

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US