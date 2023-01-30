Odisha Government to accord State honour to deceased Naba Kisore Das

January 30, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Odisha Government said State honour would be accorded to Naba Kisore Das, the health and family welfare minister who died in hospital hours after being shot by a policeman.

A government release said on Sunday evening there will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the State.

“It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, State honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the State capital and on the day of funeral at the place where it takes place,” the release said.

PM, President offer condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 expressed his grief at the death of Odisha Government Minister Naba Kisore Das.

"Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kisore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," Mr. Modi said.

Offering her deepest condolences, President Droupadi Murmu said she was “shocked and disturbed” by the death of the Odisha Health Minister.

“Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kisore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,” Ms. Murmu tweeted.

The Minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from mental disorder.

A team of doctors at Apollo Hospital operated on the Minister after he was airlifted from Jharsugada to Bhubaneshwar, but he eventually succumbed to injuries.

