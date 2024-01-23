Odisha shifts 37 IAS officers ahead of elections 

January 23, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Ahead of simultaneous general and Assembly polls, the Naveen Patnaik Government on Monday carried out a major reshuffle in State bureaucracy by shifting 37 IAS officers from their respective positions.

The State government has changed district collectors of 19 out of 30 districts. The notable change is Ashish Thakare, the 2011-batch IAS officer, who has been transferred as district collector to Mayurbhanj from Keonjhar district. Similarly, Vineet Bharadwaj was shifted from Mayurbhanj to Cuttack as a district collector.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had raised objections to the continuation of these two officers as district collectors saying their tenures had exceeded four years.

Samarth Verma will now be appointed as the additional chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri. He would not continue as district collector, Puri.

Abdaal Akhtar, a district magistrate of Koraput, has been transferred to DM of Angul, while Siddharth Shankar Swain, Angul Collector, has been appointed as Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation. All together 40 officers were transferred on Monday. Sources said the State government would effect another reshuffle in secretary-level posts before the announcement of election dates.

