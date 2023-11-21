Odisha government fast-tracks setting up of State’s first metro railway project

November 21, 2023 02:22 am | Updated November 20, 2023 11:59 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government on Monday fast-tracked execution of the ₹6,255 crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project, the State’s first metro railway project, with a contract signed between Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The 26 km metro rail connecting Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia Square in Cuttack is the single largest investment made for any infrastructure project in Odisha. The first phase of construction will connect the capital city with Cuttack.

There will be 20 metro stations including at Capital Hospital, Rajmahal square, Jayadev Vihar square and Patia square. The metro rail tracks and stations will be built on elevated viaducts while ultra-modern coaches and signalling systems will be adopted.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on a virtual platform.

According to the government, the DMRC will work as a turn-key consultant for the project while the entire network is targeted to be completed in four years.

“This pact signals the emergence of a new epoch in the transportation history of Odisha. We are now poised to transform the transportation landscape in the capital region. This is a flagship programme under the 5T Initiative that will also symbolise the emergence of a new Odisha,” said Mr. Patnaik.

‘Borne by State govt.’

“This is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in the history of Odisha. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the State government,” he added.

Mr Patnaik said DMRC, a pioneer in the field of construction and operation of metro rails in the country, will ensure the Bhubaneswar Metro Project will be of world-class standard and also completed in time.

