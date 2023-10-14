ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha government declares 10-day Durga puja vacation for schools from October 20

October 14, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The government also declared October 14 as a holiday on the occasion of Mahalaya, the day marking the end of Pitri Pakshya.

PTI

The Odisha government declared a 10-day vacation for schools from October 20 on the occasion of the Durga Puja festival, according to notifications. All the schools will remain closed for 10 days for the festivities till October 29.

According to the notifications issued by the Directorates of Secondary and Elementary Education on October 13, all the district education officers have been asked to instruct the school authorities about the puja vacation.

