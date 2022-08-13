Odisha going in for rooftop rainwater harvesting to address increasing stress on groundwater

An illustration of Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting System. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

The Odisha government has proposed to implement rooftop rainwater harvesting system (RRHS) keeping in mind of increasing stress on groundwater.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Pantaik gave its nod to implementation of a scheme titled ‘Community Harnessing and Harvesting rainwater Artificially from Terrace to Aquifer (CHHATA)’ for conservation of rainwater.

The scheme will be implemented in 29,500 private buildings and 1,925 government buildings covering water stressed 52 blocks and 27 urban local bodies of the State for a period of five financial years from 2022-23 to 2026-27. The new project entails an expenditure of ₹270 crore.

“There is a subsidy provision of ₹55,000 or 50% of the cost of the RRHS, whichever is less in this scheme to encourage the public for adopting the scheme in their buildings. Directorate of Ground Water Development under Department of Water Resources will be executing the scheme,” said the government.

According to assessment carried out by Directorate of Groundwater Development, Odisha and Central Groundwater Board, South Eastern Region in 2020, the total annual groundwater recharge of the entire State is 17.08 billion cubic metre (BCM) with annual natural discharge of 1.37 BCM. The annual extractable groundwater resources of the State is 15.71 BCM.

“The annual ground water recharge of the State in 2020 estimates shows an increase of 1.51 BCM as compared to that of 2017 estimates. The ground water extraction for irrigation, domestic and industrial purposes has increased by 0.29 BCM in 2020 estimates as compared to 2017 estimates,” the assessment says.

The total annual groundwater extraction in 2020 has been estimated as 6.86 BCM. Agriculture sector is the predominant consumer of groundwater resources. About 80% of total extraction (5.5 BCM) is for irrigation use. Only 1.36 BCM is for domestic and industrial use, which is about 20% of the total extraction.

The overall stage of groundwater extraction in 2020 was estimated at 43.65%, whereas it was 42.18% in 2017. There has been an increase of 1.47% in stage of ground water extraction. Jajpur and Nuapada are the districts where the stage of groundwater extraction is more than 60% whereas Malkanagiri has the lowest stage at 16.05%.

Out of 314 assessment units (blocks), 302 are safe, six are semi-critical and six are saline. The six semi-critical blocks are Baliapal in Balasore district, Korei in Jajpur district, Garadpur in Kendrapada district, Bhubaneswar and Bologarh in Khordha district and Nuapada in Nuapada District.

The six saline blocks are Chandbali in Bhadrak, Ersama in Jagatsinghpur district Mahakalpada, Marshaghai, Rajkanika and Rajnagar in Kendrapada district. About 14% (46 blocks) of the total assessment units in the State have stage of groundwater extraction lies between 60 to 70%.