Odisha gives nod to 7 hotel, tourism projects that entail investment of ₹354 crore

Odisha government has approved allotment of land for seven hotel and tourism projects, which entail an investment to the tune of ₹354.34 crore.

A high power committee chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi examined proposals and gave its nods stating that these projects would bring socio-economic benefit to the community.

Investors have been asked to commission their projects within three years of the allotment of land.

“Projects will be developed over a total area of around 79.5 acres out of which Government has decided to allot around 42.5 acres. Some project proponents have arranged balance land on their own,” said Vishal Dev, State tourism secretary, on Thursday.

Mr. Dev said, “These tourism projects, apart from creating direct employment opportunities also have potential for large indirect employment.”

The approved projects include a golf resort at Satpada near Chilika Lake Puri to be developed by Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Limited with investment of ₹125 crore, Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur, Ganjam by Swosti Vacations Club Private Limited with investment of ₹64.58 crore, four-star hotel at Trisulia by Lalchand Resort Private Limited with investment of ₹54.50 crore, resort at Gopalpur by Luxurio Assets with investment of ₹49.80 crore and a resort at Tampara, Ganjam by Lifeline Multi Venture Private Limited with investment of ₹49.80 crore.

A water park has been proposed at Basantpur near Sambalpur by Aquamagic Water Amusement Park with investment of ₹7.50 crore and a theme park and resort near Rourkela by Krishna Holdings with investment of ₹3.16 crore.