Odisha: Fire breaks out in two separate areas of Sambalpur

November 13, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Sambalpur

A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Odisha's Sambalpur.

In a separate incident that took place in Sambalpur's Khetrajpur, a gunny godown also caught fire on November 12 night, said officials.

The fire tenders are present at both places. Speaking to ANI, "We received the information at around 10:30 p,m. The fire broke out on the third floor and we have controlled the fire now. A gunny godown also caught fire and the teams reached the sit and doused off the fire," said Jitendra Kumar Biswal Assistant Fire Officer, Sambalpur.

He added that no causalities took place in the incident. More details are awaited.

