HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha: Fire breaks out in two separate areas of Sambalpur

No causalities took place in the incident

November 13, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Sambalpur

ANI

A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Odisha's Sambalpur.

In a separate incident that took place in Sambalpur's Khetrajpur, a gunny godown also caught fire on November 12 night, said officials.

The fire tenders are present at both places. Speaking to ANI, "We received the information at around 10:30 p,m. The fire broke out on the third floor and we have controlled the fire now. A gunny godown also caught fire and the teams reached the sit and doused off the fire," said Jitendra Kumar Biswal Assistant Fire Officer, Sambalpur.

He added that no causalities took place in the incident. More details are awaited.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.