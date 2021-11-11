Odisha finds fight to save leopards an uphill task

20 leopard skins, 10 tusks seized during special drive against poachers in the last one year

Odisha seems to be turning into a graveyard of leopards with the Special Task Force (STF) consistently apprehending wildlife offenders with leopard hides.

At least 30 hides have been confiscated during raids conducted by the STF and the wildlife wings of the Forest Department in the past one year.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF team had conducted a search with the help of the Boudh Territorial Forest Range officials under the Boudh Forest Division near Baunsuni Bridge with regard to illegal possession of leopard skin on Wednesday.

Two persons were arrested while one leopard skin and other incriminating material were seized from them, said the STF here on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Abanikanta Kahanra and Sakinath Kahanra of Boudh district.

“The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of the skin, for which they have been detained and handed over to Boudh forest officials for legal action,” the STF said.

On November 2, the STF team had seized one leopard skin near the Rairangpur Forest Division in Mayurbhanj district.

40 offenders arrested

According to the premier investigating agency, 20 leopard skins, 10 elephant tusks, six live pangolin and 15 kg pangolin scales have been seized and 40 offenders arrested in the special drive launched against wildlife criminals and poachers in the last one year.

The STF is the specialised wing of the Odisha police to curb organised crime. Of late, it has been focusing on preventing wildlife crimes.

In July, a joint team of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Odisha Forest and Environment Department seized nine leopard hides and arrested seven persons in Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.