Odisha fears vaccine stock-out for a week

BHUBANESWAR:

06 July 2021 17:40 IST

Urges Centre to replenish stock immediately

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to make COVID-19 doses available immediately to the State as it would have no stock of vaccine left for a week after its current stock runs out.

Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) wrote to Union Health Secretary: “Since late June, the State is vaccinating over three lakh citizens daily subject to availability of vaccines. On Monday, we had administered 4.02 lakh doses successfully — highest ever single day vaccination for the State.”

“However, as on today [Tuesday], we have 6.14 lakh doses of Covishield available, which will be consumed within the two days. The next tranche of Covishield is scheduled for July 15. Hence the State will have stock-out of vaccines from July 9 to 15,” Mr. Mohapatra stated.

Advertising

Advertising

He urged the Union Health Secretary to supply the required vaccines within the next two days.

“The Covishield allocation for July is 25.31 lakh doses, which is lower than the 28.31 lakh second dose due requirement for the month of July,” Mr. Mohapatra said, requesting additional allocation of 15 lakh doses of Covishield to Odisha to manage COVID-19 vaccination smoothly.

Odisha has been witnessing queues in front of all vaccination centres in the State from the early hours. Tensions run high and physical distance is not maintained. Police had to disperse crowds at vaccination centres in Jagatsingpur, Balasore and Ganjam districts over the past two days.