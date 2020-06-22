Odisha fast-tracks Rath Yatra preparation

The Odisha government imposed a 41-hour-long shutdown in Puri town for conducting Rath Yatra which was allowed by Supreme Court on Monday.

It prohibited entry of all passenger trains and buses into the pilgrim town where this year’s Rath Yatra will be held with strict restrictions on Tuesday.

“It was felt that restriction of movement of all buses and passenger trains to the district of Puri is required in view of smooth conduct of the festival to be held in Puri commencing from Tuesday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena, issuing the order ahead of the annual festival.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24 (a) and (b) of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee (SEC), [I] do hereby order that no passenger train and private or public buses other than those carrying personnel of government, police vehicles and emergency vehicles shall be allowed entry into the jurisdiction of Puri district during the period from 9 p.m. on Monday to 2 p.m. on Wednesday,” the SRC said.

The preparation for Rath Yatra has been fast-tracked. After a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Director General of Police Abhay were directed to camp at Puri so that the festival passes off smoothly.

About 50 platoons of police have been deployed to prevent entry of people to Grand Road where chariots will be towed.

Traditional servitors were being tested for COVID-19. Only those who test negative would be allowed to tow three chariots, which have been placed before the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, on Monday.

“The State government and temple administration are fully ready for Rath Yatra. The chariot decoration and preliminary rituals have been completed. All other routine rituals are going on smoothly,” said the Chief Minister.

“The whole world is passing through a difficult situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. Under these circumstances, it is a challenge for us to conduct Rath Yatra. We have to be very cautious from the time of Rath Yatra to return of deities to their abode. I hope all involved in Rath Yatra follow COVID-19 guideline scrupulously. We have to give equal importance to both tradition as well as public health. We have to show how rituals can be followed by maintaining social distance and discipline,” he said.

CM thanks SC, Centre

Mr. Patnaik earlier conveyed his gratitude to Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct annual Rath Yatra and thanked the Central government for its cooperation.

Idols of three deities will be taken out from the temple in a procession called Pahandi around 7 a.m.. Puri’s titular king Dibyasingha Deb will perform the customary sweeping of the wooden floor of the chariots around 11.30 a.m. and the chariots will be pulled around 12 noon.