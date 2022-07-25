Odisha farmer ends life allegedly over dwindling farm income

The incident took place in Putra village of Koraput district

A farmer ended his life allegedly over falling farm income in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The incident took place in Putra village under the Jeypore Police Station limit on Sunday.

According to a police complaint filed by Khagapati Utara, son of the deceased farmer Laiban Utara, his father was depressed over the dwindling return from farming.

“We first rushed him to the Rabanguda hospital, where doctors referred him the District Headquarter Hospital in Koraput. However, doctors at the Jeypore hospital told family members that he had been brought dead,” Mr. Utara said in his complaint.

Koraput police said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the reason behind the death.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-4076 9002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).