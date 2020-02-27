Odisha family found dead inside house

Bodies of three members of a family were discovered from a house at Palia area in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Brundaban Behera, 48, his wife Urmila Behera, 40, and daughter Sunita Behera, 17. While Urmila and Sunita were found in a pool of blood in the front room of their house, Brundaban was found hanging in another room. The house was reportedly locked from inside. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.