Other States

Odisha family found dead inside house

Three of family found dead at home in Odisha

Bodies of three members of a family were discovered from a house at Palia area in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Brundaban Behera, 48, his wife Urmila Behera, 40, and daughter Sunita Behera, 17. While Urmila and Sunita were found in a pool of blood in the front room of their house, Brundaban was found hanging in another room. The house was reportedly locked from inside. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

