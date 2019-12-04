Odisha extends time for land acquisition in Puri

The Odisha government has extended the time period by a week for people who wanted to part with their immovable properties voluntarily for creating security zone around the 12th Century Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri.
“In view of eagerness among people to participate in the acquisition of land around the temple, the State government has extended time by seven days to December 9,” says a statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the government had acquired 75% of private land required within 75-metre radius of Jagannath Temple.
As on December 2, as many as 106 plots were acquired through direct purchase. Mr. Patnaik had termed the acquisition as unprecedented success in the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.