Odisha extends time for land acquisition in Puri

The Odisha government has extended the time period by a week for people who wanted to part with their immovable properties voluntarily for creating security zone around the 12th Century Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

“In view of eagerness among people to participate in the acquisition of land around the temple, the State government has extended time by seven days to December 9,” says a statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the government had acquired 75% of private land required within 75-metre radius of Jagannath Temple.

As on December 2, as many as 106 plots were acquired through direct purchase. Mr. Patnaik had termed the acquisition as unprecedented success in the country.