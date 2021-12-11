Odisha extends free rice scheme for four more months

BHUBANESWAR

11 December 2021 22:26 IST

State food security scheme beneficiaries will get free 5 kg rice till March

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday directed that distribution of free rice under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) be extended for four more months.

“Each beneficiary of the SFSS will get an additional 5 kg of rice from the allotment month of December 2021 to March 2022, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation,” said a government statement.

As many as 2,88,528 families, comprising 9,15,532 members covered under the SFSS, will benefit, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

For this purpose, 4,578 tonnes of rice will be supplied per month from the State pool, entailing an additional expenditure of ₹68.13 crore. This will help bring beneficiaries enrolled in the SFSS on par with beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till March next. All beneficiaries covered by the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are entitled to free grain in the wake of economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.